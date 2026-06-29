Authorities investigating after 2 found dead on far West Side, BCSO says FILE - Lights flash on top of a police car in Philadelphia, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.) BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two deaths on the far West Side.
Around 3:30 p.m. Monday, authorities responded to the scene in the 12000 block of Culebra Road, near Roft Road.
BCSO said two people are confirmed dead. At this time, the nature of the deaths are unclear.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Read also:
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About the Authors Gabby Jimenez headshot
Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.
John Paul Barajas headshot
John Paul Barajas is an anchor/reporter at KSAT 12. Previously, he worked at KRGV 5 in the Rio Grande Valley. He has a degree from the University of Houston. In his free time, he likes to get a workout in, spend time on the water and check out good eats and drinks.
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