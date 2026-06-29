Authorities investigating after 2 found dead on far West Side, BCSO says

(Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - Lights flash on top of a police car in Philadelphia, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two deaths on the far West Side.

Around 3:30 p.m. Monday, authorities responded to the scene in the 12000 block of Culebra Road, near Roft Road.

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BCSO said two people are confirmed dead. At this time, the nature of the deaths are unclear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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