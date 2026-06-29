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13-year-old boy’s body recovered from Boerne City Lake, fire officials say

Authorities found him just after 9 a.m. Monday

Christian Riley Dutcher, Digital Journalist

Emilio Sanchez, Photojournalist

Pachatta Pope, Reporter

Jarryd Luna, Photojournalist

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

First responders search for a child who drowned at Boerne City Lake on the evening of Sunday, June 28, 2026. (Emilio Sanchez, KSAT 12)

BOERNE, Texas – The body of a 13-year-old boy was found Monday morning in Boerne City Lake, according to the Boerne Fire Department.

Authorities found the body just after 9 a.m., around 12 to 15 feet deep in the water, Boerne fire officials said.

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Emergency dispatchers received a 911 call just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday reporting a child who was in the water and had not resurfaced, according to My Boerne News.

Witnesses told officials that two children were in the water when both began to struggle. A bystander pulled one child from the lake, but when the bystander returned for the second child, they could not locate him in the water.

The lake remained closed for the rest of the day on Sunday, as officials searched for the boy. Search efforts were later suspended and resumed Monday morning.

Sunday marks at least the second drowning reported this summer, after an 80-year-old man drowned over Memorial Day Weekend.

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