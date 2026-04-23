San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones’ deputy chief of staff retires

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SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones is seeing another shift in her leadership team.

The City of San Antonio confirmed that Pat Wallace, the deputy chief of staff, is retiring after serving just seven months in the mayor’s office. Wallace joined Jones’ team in October 2025.

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In a statement to KSAT, Jones thanked Wallace for her contributions during her time at City Hall. The mayor credited Wallace with helping oversee the creation of the Mayor’s Early Learning and Child Care Report and the Special Housing Supply Report.

Jones also highlighted Wallace’s mentorship of younger staff members and her role in shaping appointments to city boards and commissions.

“Her willingness to mentor young staffers was invaluable, and she played a critical role in ensuring appointments to boards and commissions reflected the diversity and depth of talent and lived experiences in our city,” Jones said in part.

Before joining the mayor’s office, Wallace served as chief of staff for former San Antonio City Councilman Manny Pelaez and current Councilwoman Ivalis Meza Gonzalez.

Wallace’s retirement marks another high-level staff change within the mayor’s administration. By KSAT’s count, her departure is at least the sixth involving a key member of Jones’ team since the mayor took office in June 2025.

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