Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
72º
Join Insider for Free
WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Man stabbed in chest during argument on West Side, San Antonio police say

The incident happened in the 3100 block of Vera Cruz

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a 32-year-old man was stabbed in the chest during an argument on the West Side late Wednesday night.

The stabbing happened around 10:40 p.m. in the 3100 block of Vera Cruz, which is located near Southwest 19th Street.

According to an SAPD preliminary report, the victim and another man were involved in a physical altercation over a disagreement.

The report said that at some point, the suspect stabbed the 32-year-old man in the chest and then fled the scene.

The victim was taken to a hospital for further treatment, according to police.

SAPD said its investigation remains ongoing.

More crime coverage on KSAT:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...