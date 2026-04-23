Man stabbed in chest during argument on West Side, San Antonio police say The incident happened in the 3100 block of Vera Cruz SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a 32-year-old man was stabbed in the chest during an argument on the West Side late Wednesday night.
The stabbing happened around 10:40 p.m. in the 3100 block of Vera Cruz, which is located near Southwest 19th Street.
According to an SAPD preliminary report, the victim and another man were involved in a physical altercation over a disagreement.
The report said that at some point, the suspect stabbed the 32-year-old man in the chest and then fled the scene.
The victim was taken to a hospital for further treatment, according to police.
SAPD said its investigation remains ongoing.
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About the Author Spencer Heath headshot
Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
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