Man stabbed in chest during argument on West Side, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a 32-year-old man was stabbed in the chest during an argument on the West Side late Wednesday night.

The stabbing happened around 10:40 p.m. in the 3100 block of Vera Cruz, which is located near Southwest 19th Street.

According to an SAPD preliminary report, the victim and another man were involved in a physical altercation over a disagreement.

The report said that at some point, the suspect stabbed the 32-year-old man in the chest and then fled the scene.

The victim was taken to a hospital for further treatment, according to police.

SAPD said its investigation remains ongoing.

More crime coverage on KSAT: