Texas State kicks running back off team following arrest on weapons charge

Texas State running back Greg Burrell, 20, was dismissed from the program on April 17, 2026, after he was arrested by San Marcos police on a felony charge.

SAN MARCOS, Texas – Texas State running back Greg Burrell was dismissed from the program one day after he was arrested by San Marcos police on a felony charge.

An athletic department spokesperson told KSAT on Tuesday that Burrell, 20, was officially removed from the team on April 17. The spokesperson offered no further comment on his departure.

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Keff Ciardello, a longtime Texas State athletics reporter, first reported on Burrell’s dismissal.

According to a San Marcos police report obtained by KSAT, officers were dispatched just before 2 a.m. on April 16 in the 500 block of Commercial Loop after multiple 911 callers reported hearing gunshots.

Officers said callers described seeing a man, later identified as Burrell, dressed in black. Witnesses told police they saw Burrell get out of a black Audi, open the trunk and take out a rifle.

Burrell was then accused of firing the rifle indiscriminately in the direction of Interstate 35, which police said had “active traffic at the time” before hopping back into the Audi. Located on the opposite of I-35 where Burrell allegedly fired from are the Tanger Outlets in San Marcos.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a vehicle that matched the description witnesses gave them. According to the police report, Burrell attempted to leave the area, but officers caught up to him and took him into custody.

Investigators later recovered the rifle, used shell casings and additional ammunition that matched the rifle’s casings, police said.

In its report, San Marcos police did not confirm anyone was hit by gunfire.

Burrell was charged with deadly conduct for discharging a firearm and later booked into the Hays County Jail. The charge is a third-degree felony.

A judge set his bond at $5,000, which Burrell fulfilled hours later, county jail records show.

In 2025, Burrell, a Las Vegas native, joined the Bobcats after spending his freshman season as a running back for his hometown Rebels at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Burrell was Texas State’s third-best rusher last season and was projected to be the Bobcats’ No. 1 running back this fall. He rushed for 671 yards on 100 carries and scored three touchdowns on the ground.

Burrell’s best individual performance of 2025 came when he ran for a team-high 136 yards and scored one of Texas State’s five rushing touchdowns in a 48-41 overtime loss to Troy on Oct. 11, 2025.

Burrell was just as effective in the Bobcats’ 41-10 win against Rice in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl (nine carries for 81 rushing yards) on Jan. 2 in Fort Worth.

Texas State head football coach GJ Kinne addressed Burrell’s dismissal on Tuesday.

“No longer with us, and we wish him nothing but the best,” Kinne told reporters. “Excited about the running back group we’ve got.”

It is unclear when Burrell, whose case has been assigned to the county’s 428th District Court, will make his next court appearance.

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