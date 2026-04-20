Brennan alum Kingston Flemings enters 2026 NBA Draft after one year with Houston Cougars

(Rob Gray, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Houston guard Kingston Flemings (4) brings the ball up the court against BYU guard Kennard Davis Jr. (30) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Rob Gray)

Former Brennan High School basketball standout Kingston Flemings is heading to the NBA.

Flemings announced he will enter the NBA Draft on Sunday, after one season with the University of Houston.

Flemings had a standout freshman season for the Cougars, averaging 16.1 points and 5.2 assists per game in 2025-26.

He earned consensus All-American honors as Houston secured a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament and advanced to the Sweet 16.

The former Brennan standout is widely projected as a top-10 pick in the upcoming June NBA Draft — and potentially a top-five selection.

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