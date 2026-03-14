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Sports

From San Antonio to Houston: Kingston Flemings has shined in the spotlight of Cougars Basketball

The Brennan High School alum continues to impress leading into March Madness

Larry Ramirez, Sports Director

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

Daniel Villanueva, Sports Producer

HOUSTON – The Madness of March has already begun and this coming Sunday, millions of basketball fans around the United States will begin to fill out their annual brackets to see who will make the Final Four.

It’s become a time-honored tradition.

And this year, one of San Antonio’s own will be at the center of that tradition.

Brennan High School alum Kingston Flemings has been fitting in very nicely in his freshman year at the University of Houston. The 19-year-old guard is averaging 16.5 points per game and 5.3 assists per game.

Recently, KSAT 12 Sports Director Larry Ramirez made the trip to Houston to speak to Flemings about his transition to college basketball and his NBA future.

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