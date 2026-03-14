From San Antonio to Houston: Kingston Flemings has shined in the spotlight of Cougars Basketball The Brennan High School alum continues to impress leading into March Madness HOUSTON – The Madness of March has already begun and this coming Sunday, millions of basketball fans around the United States will begin to fill out their annual brackets to see who will make the Final Four.
It’s become a time-honored tradition.
And this year, one of San Antonio’s own will be at the center of that tradition.
Brennan High School alum Kingston Flemings has been fitting in very nicely in his freshman year at the University of Houston. The 19-year-old guard is averaging 16.5 points per game and 5.3 assists per game.
Recently, KSAT 12 Sports Director Larry Ramirez made the trip to Houston to speak to Flemings about his transition to college basketball and his NBA future.
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Larry Ramirez headshot
Larry Ramirez joined the KSAT 12 sports team in October 2004.
Mark Mendez headshot Bullet holes in homes ▶ 2:17 Bullet holes in homes Schertz searches for answers to frequent railroad crossing crashes ▶ 0:51 Schertz searches for answers to frequent railroad crossing crashes A stretch of Southeast Military Drive back in the spotlight ▶ 0:11 A stretch of Southeast Military Drive back in the spotlight Sarah Spivey has your weather Authority Forecast ▶ 0:14 Sarah Spivey has your weather Authority Forecast Court takes up case of Charles Byrd, accused of murdering his wife ▶ 0:48 Court takes up case of Charles Byrd, accused of murdering his wife $91M East Side apartment development gets green light.mp4 ▶ 0:32 $91M East Side apartment development gets green light.mp4 Grapefruit-sized hail hits South Central Texas ▶ 1:35 Grapefruit-sized hail hits South Central Texas Car crosses low water road live on TV ▶ 1:16 Car crosses low water road live on TV 'Empowerment photos' of SA seniors go viral ▶ 1:23 'Empowerment photos' of SA seniors go viral Youth substance abuse program treats children as young as 11, expands beyond San Antonio ▶ 0:43 Youth substance abuse program treats children as young as 11, expands beyond San Antonio Severe storm update from Sarah Spivey ▶ 0:45 Severe storm update from Sarah Spivey CAMP WOOD MAN DESCRIBES DRIVING THRU SEVERE STORMS ▶ 0:37 CAMP WOOD MAN DESCRIBES DRIVING THRU SEVERE STORMS ALAMO HEIGHTS NIGHT CANCELED ▶ 0:47 ALAMO HEIGHTS NIGHT CANCELED SOUTH TEXAS STORM UPDATE ▶ 0:44 SOUTH TEXAS STORM UPDATE Family fights for justice in 2022 murder case ▶ 0:45 Family fights for justice in 2022 murder case Send us your questions about danger in the classroom ▶ 0:48 Send us your questions about danger in the classroom La tradición de las medallas que anuncia la llegada de Fiesta en San Antonio ▶ 2:28 La tradición de las medallas que anuncia la llegada de Fiesta en San Antonio Questions about self-driving cars rise after one blocked an ambulance responding to Austin shooting ▶ 1:16 Questions about self-driving cars rise after one blocked an ambulance responding to Austin shooting Watching for Storms West of San Antonio ▶ 0:43 Watching for Storms West of San Antonio El uniforme de los Texas Cavaliers: Tradición que camina con Fiesta ▶ 3:29 El uniforme de los Texas Cavaliers: Tradición que camina con Fiesta San Antonio couple stops swerving car, helps save unconscious driver on Loop 410 ▶ 2:01 San Antonio couple stops swerving car, helps save unconscious driver on Loop 410 Videos show what led to ICE shooting of San Antonio man on South Padre Island last year ▶ 2:37 Videos show what led to ICE shooting of San Antonio man on South Padre Island last year Rescue prompts new pet safety initiative ▶ 0:46 Rescue prompts new pet safety initiative 1 dead, 1 injured in West Side apartment shooting, SAPD says ▶ 0:33 1 dead, 1 injured in West Side apartment shooting, SAPD says SAPD officer honored for heroic actions in Stone Oak ▶ 1:46 SAPD officer honored for heroic actions in Stone Oak Previous photo Next photo