2 dead after Gillespie County house explosion, sheriff’s office says

GILLESPIE COUNTY, Texas – Two victims have been pronounced dead after a May 27 house explosion, according to the Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office.

The explosion occurred at a home in The Overlook at Bear Creek subdivision, which is located approximately nine miles south of Fredericksburg near U.S. Highway 87.

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Deputies said the cause of the explosion was likely a propane gas leak.

The explosion, which ignited just before 8:30 a.m., happened after one of the residents attempted to use the stove, GCSO said. The first sheriff’s deputy arrived on scene just before 8:40 a.m.

Both residents were rushed to San Antonio-area hospitals for further treatment.

Investigators said the home is lined with propane and electric utilities, but the source of the gas leak remains unclear at this time.

The sheriff’s office says they are working with various agencies to determine the cause of the incident and the investigation remains ongoing.

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