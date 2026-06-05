2 dead after Gillespie County house explosion, sheriff’s office says Damage sustained in a May 27, 2026, house explosion in Gillespie County. (KSAT) GILLESPIE COUNTY, Texas – Two victims have been pronounced dead after a May 27 house explosion, according to the Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office.
The explosion occurred
at a home in The Overlook at Bear Creek subdivision, which is located approximately nine miles south of Fredericksburg near U.S. Highway 87.
Deputies said the
cause of the explosion was likely a propane gas leak.
The explosion, which ignited just before 8:30 a.m., happened after one of the residents attempted to use the stove, GCSO said. The first sheriff’s deputy arrived on scene just before 8:40 a.m.
Both residents were rushed to San Antonio-area hospitals for further treatment.
Investigators said the home is lined with propane and electric utilities, but the source of the gas leak remains unclear at this time.
The sheriff’s office says they are working with various agencies to determine the cause of the incident and the investigation remains ongoing.
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About the Authors Nate Kotisso headshot
Nate Kotisso joined KSAT as a digital journalist in 2024. He previously worked as a newspaper reporter in the Rio Grande Valley for more than two years and spent nearly three years as a digital producer at the CBS station in Oklahoma City.
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Rocky Garza Jr. is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12 News.
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