THIS WEEKEND: Only spotty rain expected. Otherwise, warm & humid!

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

SATURDAY: Just spotty rain today (30%). Near 90°, but feeling like 100° with high humidity

SUNDAY: Staying hot & humid. 20% chance stray shower

NEXT WEEK: No rain & hot!

FORECAST

SATURDAY

It’s a bit damp in spots out there today from some very spotty rain. Outdoor plans are good-to-go today, just be aware that there is still a chance for spotty, “hit-or-miss” thundershowers. Chance and coverage is only 30% at any given point today.

Otherwise, it’ll be hot and humid. During the peak heat in the afternoon, humidity will make it feel like 100°.

SUNDAY

While a stray shower is still possible, rain chances are even less Sunday (20%). Expect similar heat and humidity, feeling like 100° during the afternoon.

NEXT WEEK

A ridge of high pressure will begin to build into the area on Monday. This will bring rain chances down and temperatures up. Most of next week will be quiet, humid, and warm.

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