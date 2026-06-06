THIS WEEKEND: Only spotty rain expected. Otherwise, warm & humid!

SATURDAY: Just spotty rain today (30%). Near 90°, but feeling like 100° with high humidity
SUNDAY: Staying hot & humid. 20% chance stray shower
NEXT WEEK: No rain & hot!
FORECAST
SATURDAY
It’s a bit damp in spots out there today from some very spotty rain. Outdoor plans are good-to-go today, just be aware that there is still a chance for spotty, “hit-or-miss” thundershowers. Chance and coverage is only 30% at any given point today.
Otherwise, it’ll be hot and humid. During the peak heat in the afternoon, humidity will make it feel like 100°.
SUNDAY
While a stray shower is still possible, rain chances are even less Sunday (20%). Expect similar heat and humidity, feeling like 100° during the afternoon.
NEXT WEEK
A ridge of high pressure will begin to build into the area on Monday. This will bring rain chances down and temperatures up. Most of next week will be quiet, humid, and warm.
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017.
Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News.
When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.