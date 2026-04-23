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Man sentenced to 50 years in prison for 2024 Thanksgiving Day murders

Michael Moore, 22, was convicted on two murder charges and one aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge

Sonia DeHaro, Content Gatherer

Michael Moore,22 (Central Records)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was sentenced to 50 years in prison for a 2024 shooting that killed two and injured two others on Thanksgiving Day.

Michael Moore, 22, was convicted on two murder charges and one aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge, records show.

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On Wednesday, Moore was sentenced to two concurrent 50-year prison sentences for murder and a 20-year sentence for aggravated assault, the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office said.

On Nov. 28, 2024, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said a group of people had gathered at a house in the 600 block of Potomac Street when at some point, Moore opened fire as he was leaving.

La Vontay Drummer-Simms and Devin Lavalais were found dead inside the home, and two others were hospitalized, police said.

Moore admitted he was the shooter, SAPD said.

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