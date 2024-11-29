Suspect in quadruple shooting on Thanksgiving identified, charged with capital murder, records show

Michael Moore is charged with capital murder of multiple persons and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to records with the Bexar County Jail.

SAN ANTONIO – A 20-year-old man arrested in connection with a Thanksgiving Day shooting that left two people dead and another two people injured has been identified.

Michael Moore is charged with capital murder of multiple persons and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to records with the Bexar County Jail.

Moore was taken into custody on Thursday, not long after the shooting.

SAPD Chief William McManus told reporters Thursdaythat a group of people had been gathered at a house in the 600 block of Potomac Street on the East Side since Wednesday.

At some point Thursday morning, a man who was leaving the house started shooting. McManus said police were unsure what caused him to open fire.

Two people were found dead inside the home. Two shooting victims were taken to the hospital, and their conditions are unknown.

Police said officers searched the area and found Moore in a car near North New Braunfels Avenue and Houston Street.

Moore told officers he was the shooter, according to SAPD.

The two deceased people and at least one of the injured victims are men in their 20s, McManus said.

They have not been identified.

