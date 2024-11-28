2 dead, 2 injured in shooting on East Side, SAPD says

San Antonio police working the scene of a shooting on Thursday morning at a home in the 600 block of Potomac Street.

Two people are dead, and two others are injured after a shooting on the East Side, according to San Antonio police.

According to SAPD Chief William McManus, a group of people had been gathered at a house in the 600 block of Potomac Street since Wednesday.

Recommended Videos

At some point Thursday morning, a man who was leaving the house started shooting. McManus said police were unsure why the man began shooting.

The two deceased people and at least one of the injured victims are men in their 20s, McManus said.

The severity of the victim’s injuries is not known.

A man was initially detained a few blocks away near East Houston Street and North New Braunfels Avenue. That man has since been taken into custody, McManus said.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this as more information is available.