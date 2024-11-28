Suspect in quadruple shooting at East Side home detained nearby, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have caught up with a man who they believe shot four people Thanksgiving morning at a home on the city’s East Side, killing two.

Officers quickly detained the man, who was in a car, near N. New Braunfels Avenue and Houston Street, a few blocks away from the scene of the shootings.

Shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday, police received a call alerting them to the violence at a home in the 600 block of Potomac Street.

San Antonio police working the scene of a shooting on Thursday morning at a home in the 600 block of Potomac Street. (KSAT)

They say they found four victims at that location.

“There were four shot, two deceased and two transported to the hospital,” Chief William McManus told reporters. “All the individuals involved in this incident knew each other, including the shooter.”

McManus said the whole group had spent the night at the home. He said for some reason, as the suspect started to leave, he began shooting.

“Whatever happened, I don’t know,” he said. “We don’t know anymore about a motive or what they were doing. But in the end, we got four people shot.”

McManus said early on that detectives were waiting for a warrant to enter the home and search it for evidence.

However, he was able to say that all the victims were shot with a handgun.

Deadly violence like this, McManus said, is becoming an unwelcome holiday tradition in the city.

“I can’t remember the number of times I’ve been called out on a Thanksgiving for something like this,” he said. “But it seems to happen all too frequently.”