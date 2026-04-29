City of San Antonio seeks community input for new SAPD chief

City of San Antonio logo with city skyline in the background.

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio announced on Wednesday the start of a recruiting process to replace current San Antonio Police Department Chief William McManus, and is seeking residents’ help.

McManus plans to retire by the end of September, according to records obtained by KSAT Investigates.

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The city released a survey containing eight mandatory multiple-choice questions (18 total) about opinions of SAPD and the qualities San Antonio residents are looking for in a police chief.

How safe do you feel in your neighborhood?

Have you had any interaction with SAPD in the past 2 years?

How would you rate your overall confidence level in SAPD?

What does SAPD do well?

Where does SAPD need to improve?

What should the police department’s top priority be moving forward?

What should the next chief focus on most over the next 3–5 years?

What are the most important qualities for the next chief?

The city partnered with the Police Executive Research Forum, a national organization, to help recruit law enforcement leaders, according to a news release.

City Manager Erik Walsh said the police chief is critical to San Antonio’s public safety and maintaining community trust.

“I’d like to encourage residents to share their thoughts to help us identify a leader who reflects the values and priorities of San Antonio,” Walsh said in the release.

The anonymous, short survey will close at 5 p.m. on May 18 and is available in both English and Spanish.

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