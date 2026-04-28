Data: DWI arrests during 2026 Fiesta drop compared to last year’s event, tie 5-year low 114 people arrested during Fiesta, according to SAPD data SAN ANTONIO – Arrests for driving while intoxicated during the 2026 Fiesta season decreased compared to last year’s event, according to San Antonio Police Department data obtained by KSAT.
San Antonio police arrested 114 people on suspicion of DWI between April 16 and April 26. That’s a 19% decrease from 2025 data, when 141 people were arrested, and ties the lowest number of DWI arrests during Fiesta in the last five years set in 2024.
SAPD said it can not determine which DWI arrests were related to Fiesta, only that they happened on the days on which Fiesta took place.
The department said there were 15 total Fiesta-related arrests.
Below is a chart showing the total number of DWI arrests over the last six years:
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About the Authors Christian Riley Dutcher headshot
Christian Riley joined KSAT 12 in June 2025. He returned to the Lone Star State after serving as the senior digital producer at the NBC affiliate in mid-Missouri and earned two Missouri Broadcasters Association awards.
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Rocky Garza Jr. is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12 News.
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