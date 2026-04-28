Skip to main content
Haze icon
86º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
San Antonio elementary school teacher charged with continuous sexual assault of child, police say
The Barn Door Restaurant to close after more than 70 years of service
Nearly 650 Laurel Ridge Treatment Center employees to be laid off
‘Dances With Wolves’ actor Nathan Chasing Horse sentenced to life in prison for sexual assault
Relief is ahead! Two fronts = cooler weather, small storm chances
NEISD trustees vote to comply with TEA, waive student cell phone policy after investigation
Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive arrested in San Antonio, DPS says
Bexar County veterans services director pushes back on termination, says commissioners used flawed probe to fire him
Texas State changes 3D printer policy after student made replica weapons last December

Local News

Data: DWI arrests during 2026 Fiesta drop compared to last year’s event, tie 5-year low

114 people arrested during Fiesta, according to SAPD data

Christian Riley Dutcher, Digital Journalist

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

SAN ANTONIO – Arrests for driving while intoxicated during the 2026 Fiesta season decreased compared to last year’s event, according to San Antonio Police Department data obtained by KSAT.

San Antonio police arrested 114 people on suspicion of DWI between April 16 and April 26. That’s a 19% decrease from 2025 data, when 141 people were arrested, and ties the lowest number of DWI arrests during Fiesta in the last five years set in 2024.

SAPD said it can not determine which DWI arrests were related to Fiesta, only that they happened on the days on which Fiesta took place.

The department said there were 15 total Fiesta-related arrests.

Below is a chart showing the total number of DWI arrests over the last six years:

Read also:

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...