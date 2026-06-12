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KSAT Investigates

‘Are you f---ing stupid or what?’: SAISD police sergeant cleared in abusive 911 call case, 10 months after arrest

Sgt. Larry Cox was placed on administrative leave following August arrest in Port Aransas

Dillon Collier, Investigative Reporter

Larry Charles Cox (KSAT)

PORT ARANSAS, Texas – Nueces County prosecutors this week declined to move forward with an abusive 911 charge against a San Antonio Independent School District police sergeant who, authorities said, cursed out a dispatcher and interfered with officers during a disturbance call in Port Aransas last summer.

Sgt. Larry Cox had been on administrative leave from SAISD after being charged last August.

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Court records indicate the misdemeanor case was “no charged” on Tuesday.

Report: Cox tied up 911 line while arguing with dispatcher

Port Aransas police received a 911 call on Aug. 1 for a disturbance at the Tarpon Inn.

A dispatcher told responding officers that the 911 caller, Cox, was verbally abusive to her, and at one point during the emergency call asked her, “Are you f---ing stupid or what?”

During a subsequent 911 call, Cox was accused of telling the dispatcher to “shut the hell up” and that “she had f---ed up,” a police incident report states.

The comments, which included Cox asking the dispatcher if she was crazy, tied up the 911 line, according to the report.

Cox told the dispatcher a verbal disagreement between a man and a woman in the room next to his became physical, which prompted officers to rush to the location.

Once on scene, officers determined there was only one person in the room in question and that there had been no physical altercation, records show.

Officers observed that Cox was heavily intoxicated.

Cox told officers he was a sergeant with San Antonio police, that he had a gun in his room and “he would do what needed to be done,” the report states.

After officers cleared the scene and left, Tarpon Inn management called police and said Cox was now creating a disturbance, according to records.

Officers returned to the hotel and took Cox into custody in a parking lot, the report states.

SAISD officials last week confirmed Cox was placed on administrative leave after the arrest and had remained in that status because the criminal case had not reached a conclusion.

An SAISD spokeswoman did not respond to a follow-up email from KSAT asking if Cox was being paid while on administrative leave.

The same spokeswoman did not respond to an email from KSAT on Friday asking if Cox’s status has changed, now that the criminal case will not move forward.

Cox’s listed criminal defense attorney did not respond to a phone call from KSAT seeking comment Friday.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.

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