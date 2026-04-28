SAPD officer, woman injured in Northwest Side crash while responding to call
Pickup truck driver cited after collision
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer and a woman suffered minor injuries after a crash on the Northwest Side on Monday night.
The crash happened just after 10 p.m. near Fredericksburg Road and Williamsburg Place.
According to San Antonio police, the officer was responding to a call when a pickup truck exited a parking lot and tried to beat the approaching patrol vehicle through the intersection.
Police said the truck struck the patrol unit, causing a T-bone crash.
Both the officer and the woman driving the truck were treated for minor injuries and are expected to be OK.
Police cited the woman, and the investigation remains ongoing.
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Rebecca Salinas is an Executive Producer at KSAT 12 News. A San Antonio native, Rebecca is an award-winning journalist who joined KSAT in 2019.