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Local News

3 homes evacuated after gas line hit in south Bexar County neighborhood, CPS Energy says

A non-CPS Energy third party contractor hit a gas line Monday night near Big Oak Run and Calaveras Cove

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Emilio Sanchez, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – Three homes were evacuated out of an abundance of caution after a gas line was hit in a south Bexar County neighborhood, according to CPS Energy.

The utility said a non-CPS Energy third party contractor working on behalf of a resident hit a gas line Monday night near Big Oak Run and Calaveras Cove.

CPS Energy said that any customer who ever thinks they smell gas should leave the house immediately and call CPS Energy at 210-353-HELP (4357) or 911.

A CPS Energy gas crew is en route to the scene. Additional information was not immediately available.

A CPS Energy third party contractor allegedly hit a gas line in Southton Cove at Interstate 37 South and Southton Road on April 27, 2026. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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