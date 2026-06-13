SPACECON San Antonio takes over Freeman Coliseum this weekend
Event runs Friday, June 12 through Sunday, June 14
SAN ANTONIO – SPACECON San Antonio is taking over the Freeman Coliseum, bringing with it a star-studded line-up sure to appeal to any science-fiction fandom.
Celebrities from “Star Wars,” “The X Files” and the Marvel franchise will be in attendance.
Guests this year include:
Tom Hiddleston – Loki, The Avengers
John Cena – The Suicide Squad
Hayden Christensen – Star Wars
Zachary Quinto – Star Trek
Karl Urban – The Boys, Mortal Combat II
Gillian Anderson – The X Files
David Duchovny – The X Files
The three-day event will feature panels, cosplay competitions, gaming and more, according to a news release.
For more information on the event, click here.
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