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Local News

SPACECON San Antonio takes over Freeman Coliseum this weekend

Event runs Friday, June 12 through Sunday, June 14

KSAT DIGITAL STAFF

SPACECON San Antonio is taking over the Freeman Coliseum, bringing with it a star-studded line-up sure to appeal to any science-fiction fandom. (SPACECON San Antonio)

SAN ANTONIO – SPACECON San Antonio is taking over the Freeman Coliseum, bringing with it a star-studded line-up sure to appeal to any science-fiction fandom.

Celebrities from “Star Wars,” “The X Files” and the Marvel franchise will be in attendance.

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Guests this year include:

  • Tom Hiddleston – Loki, The Avengers 
  • John Cena – The Suicide Squad
  • Hayden Christensen – Star Wars
  • Zachary Quinto – Star Trek
  • Karl Urban – The Boys, Mortal Combat II
  • Gillian Anderson – The X Files 
  • David Duchovny – The X Files

The three-day event will feature panels, cosplay competitions, gaming and more, according to a news release.

For more information on the event, click here.

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