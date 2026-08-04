Texas extends SNAP replacement benefits deadline for those affected by July 2026 floods

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission announced an extension of the deadline for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients to apply for replacement benefits for food lost or destroyed in the July 2026 floods.

SNAP recipients now have until Aug. 12, 2026, to apply for replacement benefits. Funds will be added to Lone Star Cards within two business days of receiving a request.

“Texas will provide all available resources to help families recover from recent severe weather and severe flooding across our state,” Abbott said. “Through this expansion of SNAP replacement benefits, we will ensure that affected Texans across Central and South Texas have access to the essential food support they need to recover and rebuild.”

At the request of the commission, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service also approved SNAP replacement benefits for recipients in Sutton and Zavala counties.

Those counties join nine others previously approved: Bandera, Blanco, Frio, Gillespie, Kendall, Kerr, Medina, Uvalde and Val Verde.

SNAP recipients should visit a local Texas Health and Human Services Commission office to request a benefit replacement. To find an office, visit YourTexasBenefits.com and click “Find an Office” at the bottom of the page.

Those unable to visit a local office because of age, disability, or distance can download form H1855 and mail it to Texas Health and Human Services, P.O. Box 149027, Austin, Texas 78714-9027, or fax it to 877-447-2839.

Read also: