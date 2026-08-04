DPS confirms identity of 16-year-old girl killed in La Vernia crash

The crash happened just before 4 a.m. in the 12000 block of U.S. Highway 87, near East Chihuahua Street. Responders arrived to find a vehicle rolled over on its side and on fire.

LA VERNIA, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed the identity of a 16-year-old girl killed in a crash over the weekend in La Vernia.

In an email to KSAT, the department said that Ava Wetzel was the teen who died in the collision.

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The crash happened just before 4 a.m. Sunday in the 12000 block of U.S. Highway 87, near Chihuahua Street.

Upon arrival, authorities said they found a 2015 Lexus RX3 rolled over on its side and on fire.

Wetzel was the only person in the vehicle and was found dead inside, police said.

Police said Wetzel was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 87 when, at some point, she entered a grassy area and struck a brick-and-mortar “City of La Vernia” sign before rolling over.

La Vernia police confirmed to KSAT that Wetzel was a student at La Vernia High School.

In a statement, a La Vernia Independent School District spokesperson said the district’s thoughts are with everyone affected by the tragedy.

The district said counseling resources will be available for students and staff, whose first day of school was on Monday.

The full statement can be read below:

As we prepare to welcome students back for the first day of school tomorrow, our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy. La Vernia ISD has taken steps to ensure support is available for those who may need it. Our campus teams are prepared to provide counseling resources for students and staff, with additional support available through neighboring school districts if needed. Our focus remains on supporting our students, staff, and families while providing a safe, caring, and welcoming environment as we begin the new school year. Out of respect for the privacy of those involved, we will not be providing additional details at this time. We appreciate your understanding. La Vernia ISD

Additional information was not immediately available. The Texas Department of Public Safety is leading the investigation.

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