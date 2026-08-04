SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek leads in connection with deadly East Side apartment complex shooting

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are requesting assistance from the public in connection with a deadly East Side shooting from more than three years ago.

The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. on Jan. 22, 2023, at an apartment complex in the 4500 block of Lavender Lane, which is located near S. WW White Road.

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According to a news release, Brandon Caldwell, 20, arrived at the complex to meet with his ex-girlfriend in one of the buildings.

Caldwell confronted the woman’s current boyfriend and was involved in a minor physical altercation, the release states.

He later walked back to his vehicle but noticed that he had lost some jewelry in the altercation.

After searching for the jewelry, authorities said Caldwell walked to his vehicle again. However, an unknown person fired multiple shots from the side of the complex closest to Caldwell’s car, officials said.

Caldwell was pronounced dead at the scene.

If you have information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

You can also leave a tip on the P3 Tips app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.

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