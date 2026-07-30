Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country announces recovery plan following July 2026 floods

KERRVILLE, Texas – The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country announced its next steps weeks after severe flooding ravaged the area for the second July in a row.
According to a news release, the foundation said it will announce its recovery strategy during a Thursday morning news conference at Gibson’s Discount Center in Kerrville.
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The foundation said its leaders will outline its approach to “supporting flood survivors through immediate cash assistance, housing recovery and small business recovery, while providing clear guidance on how individuals and families can access available resources.”
Nate Kotisso joined KSAT as a digital journalist in 2024. He previously worked as a newspaper reporter in the Rio Grande Valley for more than two years and spent nearly three years as a digital producer at the CBS station in Oklahoma City.
Erica Hernandez is an Emmy award-winning journalist with 15 years of experience in the broadcast news business. Erica has covered a wide array of stories all over Central and South Texas. She's currently the court reporter and cohost of the podcast Texas Crime Stories.