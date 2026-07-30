Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country announces recovery plan following July 2026 floods

(Joel Angel Juarez, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Flooding blocks off G Street along the Guadalupe River on Thursday, July 16, 2026, in Kerrville, Texas. (AP Photo/Joel Angel Juarez)

KERRVILLE, Texas – The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country announced its next steps weeks after severe flooding ravaged the area for the second July in a row.

According to a news release, the foundation said it will announce its recovery strategy during a Thursday morning news conference at Gibson’s Discount Center in Kerrville.

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The foundation said its leaders will outline its approach to “supporting flood survivors through immediate cash assistance, housing recovery and small business recovery, while providing clear guidance on how individuals and families can access available resources.”

Earlier this month, foundation leaders launched a relief fund for the 10 Hill Country area counties impacted by the flooding.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

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