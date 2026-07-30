South Side church collects hundreds of backpacks to help kids in need

SAN ANTONIO – A small church organization on the South Side has collected hundreds of backpacks to celebrate children’s start to a new school year.

Robert Gonzalez is the senior pastor of Del Cielo a La Tierra, which is located at 451 New Laredo Highway.

Gonzalez started his small church in a garage, but relocated to their current location in October 2025.

He said the testimony of how they ended up on the South Side sparked more in their hearts to serve.

“Our church may be small in building size, but we wanted to make a huge impact,” Gonzalez said.

The church was able to collect 500 backpacks for its first-ever “Backpacks and Blessings” event, with the help of donors, congregation members and others.

“This one is special because of the testimony of how we got to the South Side and what God had provided to bless this community here,” he said. “We want to let them know there are people here to support the community.”

At the event, children will also have a chance to enjoy several activities, including free haircuts, 400 popsicles from United SA’s ice cream truck, a bounce house and more.

“We’ll have first responders here also so kids will see that they are here to help their community and to keep us safe and not be afraid to speak with them,” he said. “They will be here to play around with the kids. We will have a mobile blood bank with the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center and the San Antonio Food Bank on site with information to help families who may need resources.”

The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with the backpack giveaway scheduled for noon.

“This is not just for the South Side,” Gonzalez said. “I would tell everyone to please come, bring your friends and families, and come to our church to be blessed.”