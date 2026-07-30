SAPD: Man tied up, assaulted on North Side hospitalized with serious injuries

The four suspects are believed to be in their 30s to 40s, police said.

SAN ANTONIO – Four people caused serious injuries to their roommate overnight on the North Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department, and are now on the run.

Officers responded around 6:30 a.m. Thursday to the 1100 block of Patricia Drive, located near West Avenue.

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A man told officers that his roommates assaulted him and tied him up following a disagreement.

Police said the suspects held the man against his will throughout the early morning hours of Thursday.

At some point, the man escaped and ran away to find help, as the suspects planned to relocate him, SAPD said.

The victim was able to get another person at the apartment complex to call for authorities for assistance.

Officers said the man was later hospitalized with serious injuries, which included trauma to his head.

The four suspects are believed to be in their 30s to 40s, police said.

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