Seguin police officers arrest 2 suspects accused of human trafficking, sexual assault

SEGUIN, Texas – The Seguin Police Department said two suspects arrested Wednesday are accused of human trafficking and sexual assault.

In a Facebook post, officers identified the suspects as Brian Smith, 26, and Haiyan Lee, 25, from Katy, Texas.

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The arrests happened after officers responded to a welfare check call around 12:45 a.m. in the 1600 block of State Highway 123.

A 26-year-old woman who had yelled for assistance was found at a nearby residence.

The woman told officers that she was kidnapped from the Katy area and sexually assaulted by two people, police said.

The officers were later able to locate the two people, Smith and Lee, close by.

Smith and Lee were both charged with aggravated sexual assault and trafficking of a person, the post states. They were booked into the Guadalupe County Jail on $1 million bonds for each of the charges.

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