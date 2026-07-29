Body found wrapped in plastic at west Bexar County home identified by medical examiner’s office

Michael Anthony Poche, 29, was identified as the man found dead in the home.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the body found wrapped in plastic inside a west Bexar County home’s closet last weekend.

Michael Anthony Poche, 29, was identified as the man found dead in the home, the medical examiner’s office said.

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Poche’s cause and manner of death remain under investigation, officials stated.

Bexar County sheriff’s deputies responded just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 700 block of Fort Leonard, which is located near Potranco Road.

Margaret Brown, 30, and the victim’s roommate had reported Poche missing, records obtained by KSAT Investigates show.

During a preliminary sweep of the home, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said a deputy found the plastic-wrapped body inside a closet in one of the bedrooms around a pool of blood.

A BCSO spokesperson confirmed with KSAT on Wednesday that Poche was the man that Brown and the roommate had reported missing.

After Poche’s body was found, deputies questioned multiple people who lived at the home and later arrested a married couple.

Brown and her husband, Christopher Henson, 30, face a tampering with physical evidence charge, records show. The charge is a third-degree felony.

Brown and Henson are accused of cleaning up blood spots in the house and attempting to get rid of evidence.

Henson posted a $100,000 bond Tuesday and was released from the Bexar County Adult Detention Center, jail records indicate. Brown remains jailed on a $100,000 bond, records show.

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