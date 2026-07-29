NWS confirms 2 additional, weak tornadoes in Bexar County from July 15 storms

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed two additional, weak EF-0 tornadoes following damage surveys from the severe weather outbreak on July 15, 2026.

The confirmation brings the total number of confirmed tornadoes from July 15 in Bexar County to three.

Three tornadoes touched down in Bexar County July 15, 2026 (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

The latest two tornadoes in Bexar County are in addition to the confirmed EF-1 tornado on the Northwest Side that caused damage to an apartment complex and businesses at The Rim.

The Northwest Side tornado was by far the strongest, most noticeable tornado from that day. Here’s a reminder of its path and location:

The strongest tornado from July 15, 2026 occurred in NW Bexar County (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

Northeast downtown - Dignowity Hill District tornado

The first newly confirmed tornado touched down at 5:20 a.m. in northeast downtown in the Dignowity Hill District.

The predawn tornado in downtown San Antonio was weak. (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

Rated EF-0, the tornado produced estimated winds of 65 mph and remained on the ground for approximately 0.29 miles, reaching a maximum width of 30 yards before lifting a minute later at 5:21 a.m.

The tornado caused minimal damage, which included a portion of a tin roof peel from a business and a partially collapsed brick façade.

East Bexar County - Burshard Road tornado

The second newly confirmed tornado touched down at 4:25 p.m. north of Burshard Road and west of Gardner Road in east Bexar County.

A weak, short-lasting tornado occurred in SE Bexar County July 15, 2026 (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

Also rated EF-0 with peak winds of 65 mph, the tornado traveled only 0.12 miles (330 yards) and reached a maximum width of 30 yards before dissipating one minute later.

Video confirmed the brief touchdown. The tornado remained over mostly open land, with the only reported damage being to a fence.

Uvalde County tornado - Uvalde Estates

The brief tornado touched down at 2:58 a.m. with estimated peak winds of 95 mph. The tornado remained on the ground for at least 0.05 miles and reached a maximum width of 50 yards.

Survey teams determined the Uvalde County tornado snapped one wooden power pole, left another leaning, and caused tree damage throughout the subdivision.

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