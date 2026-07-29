SAPD: Man charged in connection with Southeast Side murder linked to road rage incident

According to a SAPD preliminary report, Harvey Harris, 51, was arrested without incident.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department announced the suspect officers took into custody after a Tuesday night shooting has been charged with murder.

According to a SAPD preliminary report, Harvey Harris, 51, was arrested without incident.

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Officers were dispatched on a shooting call just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 4600 block of East Southcross Boulevard, which is located near South W.W. White Road.

Upon arrival, police said a 40-year-old man was found unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

First responders pronounced the man dead at the scene. The victim’s identity is not yet clear.

Investigators determined the shooting death stemmed from a road rage incident. Authorities said Harris was taken into custody after he returned to the location.

According to jail records, Harris has been charged with murder, a first-degree felony.

In addition, Harris was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on an unrelated cruelty to a non-livestock animal charge. Records show the animal cruelty charge, a Class A misdemeanor, occurred June 18.

Court records show Harris’ combined bond on both charges has been set at $300,000.

SAPD said its murder investigation is ongoing.

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