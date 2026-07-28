Person found fatally shot in vehicle on Southeast Side, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A person was killed after a shooting on the Southeast Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The shooting happened just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 4600 block of East Southcross, near South WW White Road.

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An SAFD spokesperson told KSAT the person was in a vehicle and was reportedly shot multiple times. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Additional information was not immediately available.

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