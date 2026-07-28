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WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Person found fatally shot in vehicle on Southeast Side, SAFD says

The person was reportedly shot multiple times, the fire department says

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Matthew Craig, Photojournalist

Police Lights (KPRC/Click2Houston.com)

SAN ANTONIO – A person was killed after a shooting on the Southeast Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The shooting happened just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 4600 block of East Southcross, near South WW White Road.

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An SAFD spokesperson told KSAT the person was in a vehicle and was reportedly shot multiple times. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Additional information was not immediately available.

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