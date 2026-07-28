Person found fatally shot in vehicle on Southeast Side, SAFD says The person was reportedly shot multiple times, the fire department says Police Lights (KPRC/Click2Houston.com) SAN ANTONIO – A person was killed after a shooting on the Southeast Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.
The shooting happened just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 4600 block of East Southcross, near South WW White Road.
An SAFD spokesperson told KSAT the person was in a vehicle and was reportedly shot multiple times. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
Additional information was not immediately available.
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About the Authors Andrea K. Moreno headshot
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.
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