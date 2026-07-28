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Local News

American Airlines flights grounded across US amid IT outage, report says

KSAT DIGITAL STAFF

American Airline flights are grounded nationwide due to an IT outage, according to a Tuesday evening report from ABC News.

ABC News said the Federal Aviation Administration issued an advisory about the ground stop.

In a post to X, American Airlines said its “systems are down.”

“Our IT team is working as quickly as possible to get everything restored,” the post said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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