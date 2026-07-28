‘I’ve never forgotten’: San Antonio mother pleads for answers 10 years after son’s murder

SAN ANTONIO – After 10 years, Janie Edwards says a mother’s love has pushed her to keep fighting for justice for her son, Isaac Orosco, who was shot and killed on July 28, 2016.

Orosco was shot in an apartment complex off Loop 410 and Culebra Road, in the 1500 block of Northwest Crossroads, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

A black SUV pulled up as Orosco and another person were getting out of their car when someone shot twice, killing the 20-year-old. The shooting was caught on surveillance video.

“He deserves to be here right now,” Edwards said. “And if whoever knows something, if somebody knows what happened, if somebody was there, if somebody talked to somebody who knows something, for them to come forward. Because it’s been 10 years, and I want to have that peace for myself and my family as well.”

Edwards described her son as ambitious, with plans to join the Marines.

“It’s my love for my son,” she said. “I’ve never forgotten and I’m never going to forget about him. And I’m not going to forget that somebody’s out there that did this to my son, 10 years later. And that’s one thing I’m not going to drop.”

Edwards said she wasn’t pleased with previous detectives on her son’s case, but is hopeful now that there’s a new detective, and a new set of eyes searching for answers. Although she said there were two persons of interest, SAPD hasn’t made any arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 210-207-7635, referencing case SAPD16161616.

There is also a $5,000 reward from Crime Stoppers. Tips can be made by calling 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867).

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