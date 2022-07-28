SAPD, Crime Stoppers searching for man who fatally shot 20-year-old in 2016

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for the man who shot and killed 20-year-old Isaac Jesus Orosco on the West Side six years ago.

Police said Orosco was gunned down in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 1500 block of Northwest Crossroads at about 9 p.m. on July 28, 2016.

He had just parked and exited his vehicle when an SUV pulled up and the male driver opened fire, according to a Crime Stoppers report.

Orosco was struck in the stomach and was taken to University Hospital, where he died.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers, who is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

