SAPD, Crime Stoppers searching for driver who fatally struck bicyclist on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for the driver of a vehicle who fatally struck a bicyclist on the West Side in late 2021.

A Crime Stoppers report states that the hit-and-run happened around 6 p.m. on Dec. 21, 2021, at Aldama and South General McMullen Drive, just north of U.S. Highway 90.

Adan Villarreal, 59, was riding his bicycle and heading northbound in the southbound lanes of General McMullen, police said.

He was then struck by an unknown vehicle, and the driver of that vehicle continued driving without checking on Villarreal.

Police said that Villarreal died at the scene.

Anyone with information on the driver is asked to contact Crime Stoppers, who is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

