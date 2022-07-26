2 people arrested in robbery, deadly shooting of man outside hookah lounge, SAPD says

Two people have been arrested for robbing and fatally shooting a man in front of his girlfriend outside a Northeast Side hookah lounge, according to San Antonio police.

Nathan Cruz Sanchez, 22 and Aaron Trevino, 20, were each charged with capital murder in the May 29 death of Takhai Charles Michael, 20, police said Tuesday.

Arrest warrant affidavits detailed the scene outside the Blow Hookah Lounge in the 3900 block of Eisenhauer, where police said Michael was killed in front of his girlfriend while fighting back against a group of people who robbed them at gunpoint.

According to police, Michael was sitting in a car with his girlfriend and some of their mutual friends. They were approached by a man who confronted their friend and pulled that person’s hair. The man then pointed a gun at Michael and his girlfriend as five others surrounded the car to rob them, police said.

During the incident, Michael was punched by two suspects while the others stole their items, including Michael’s gold necklace, his phone and his girlfriend’s purse.

As Michael tried to get their belongings back, Sanchez and Trevino shot him multiple times, police said.

The suspects fled in different vehicles, and Michael was pronounced dead at the scene.

Surveillance footage from the scene showed that Michael was also “pistol-whipped” and the suspects stole his backpack after they shot him, the affidavit states.

Police said that one unnamed suspect later posted images of Michael’s belongings on Instagram with the caption ”he died in front of his b****.”

The surveillance video also showed that one of the suspect vehicles was a 2004-2006 four-door, gray Mitsubishi Galant.

Police said that two days after the shooting, the Galant was found abandoned off of Interstate 35 in Garvin County in Oklahoma.

Officers believed Sanchez was driving the car to Hutchinson, Kansas, where he has family ties.

Police later discovered that Sanchez and Trevino “drove up to Kansas without a planned trip” and the car had broken down in Oklahoma, the affidavit states.

A relative picked them up and took them to Kansas.

Sanchez eventually took a train back to San Antonio but Trevino remained in Kansas with Sanchez’s relatives, police said.

Trevino was eventually “kicked out” by Sanchez’s family, and he later called a relative to ask for advice “after confessing to shooting a person,” the affidavit states.

Police said they spoke with relatives of both Trevino and Sanchez, who identified them as the suspects in the surveillance video.

Warrants for their arrests were issued on Monday, according to SAPD. Trevino was arrested in Hutchinson and Sanchez was arrested in San Antonio.

Police said that Trevino is expected to be extradited to San Antonio and booked into the Bexar County Jail.

At this time it is unclear if the other four suspects have been identified and are facing charges in the shooting and robbery.

