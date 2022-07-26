Authorities ID 14-year-old, 15-year old boys killed in shooting near downtown San Antonio

San Antonio police are working to track down the suspect responsible for gunning down two teenagers in their vehicle overnight.

SAN ANTONIO – Two teenage boys who were gunned down in a vehicle near downtown over the weekend have been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Authorities said Edgar Menchaca, 14, died of a gunshot wound to the neck into the chest, and Edgar Emiliano Rojas, 15, died of a gunshot wound to the head.

A preliminary report from San Antonio police stated that the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday in the 1800 block of Schley, southeast of downtown.

One of the teens called 911 and said he was shot in the neck. When police arrived, they found both of them inside a parked vehicle with gunshot wounds.

First responders performed life-saving measures on both of them, but Rojas died at the scene.

Menchaca was taken to an area hospital by ambulance but later died from his injuries.

It’s unknown if both of the teens were shot by someone inside or outside of their vehicle. No suspects are in custody and the investigation continues.

