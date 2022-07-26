91º

Deadly crash involving teen driver on Culebra Road leads to closure of eastbound lanes Tuesday morning

Traffic is being diverted at Talley Road

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

A man was killed Tuesday morning in a crash with an 18-wheeler on Culebra Road in far west Bexar County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The eastbound lanes of Culebra Road are closed and traffic is being rerouted to Talley Road while investigators clear the scene.

The man, 31, was a passenger in a KIA SUV that was being driven by a 17-year-old girl.

Deputies say the teen turned left on Talley Road in front of the big rig. The tractor-trailer hit the passenger side of the SUV.

The male passenger of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. The teen driver was taken to University Hospital.

Bexar County deputies are asking drivers to avoid the area.

