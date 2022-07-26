Seguin police investigating argument that led into stabbing outside restaurant

SAN ANTONIO – Police officers in Seguin are investigating a stabbing that sent one man to a San Antonio hospital last week.

Police said the stabbing happened on Wednesday at the Power Plant Restaurant in the 2000 block of Stockdale Highway, near the Guadalupe River.

Multiple witnesses told police that two men were arguing outside the restaurant and it turned into a physical altercation.

A third man joined in on the fight, and at one point, one of them was stabbed in the back.

The injured man, 32, drove himself to a local hospital, but he was then transported to a hospital in San Antonio. He was in stable condition, police said.

Police said the man who stabbed him left the location.

The case remains under investigation.

