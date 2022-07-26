Crime Stoppers offers $5K reward for info leading to arrest in 2020 Helotes fatal hit-and-run

HELOTES – San Antonio Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest in a deadly hit and run in Helotes.

Police said that Jerry Sanchez, 36, was walking southbound in the 13700 block of State Highway 16 at 8:26 a.m. on Dec. 10, 2020, when he was hit by a dark-colored pickup truck.

Sanchez died at the scene.

The driver of the truck did not stop to render aid, Helotes police have said.

Police previously released a blurry picture of the pickup that appears to be a black Ram 2500 or 3500 with yellow clearance lights and “Mopar” brand headlights. The pickup is believed to be a newer model, ranging from 2016-2019.

Helotes police are looking for a Black Ram pickup involved in a fatal hit-and-run on Dec. 10, 2020. (KSAT)

Police say the pickup would have had front right-end damage.

Anyone with information on the pickup is asked to contact Crime Stoppers, who is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

