SAPD searching for driver of SUV who fatally struck pedestrian along Loop 410

San Antonio police are searching for a driver who fatally struck a pedestrian along Loop 410 on the Southeast Side on July 13, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for the driver of an SUV who fatally struck a man on the Southeast Side and kept going.

The incident happened at 12:52 a.m. on July 13 in the 9600 block of the Southeast Loop 410 access road, near Southton Road.

Police said Pedro Sepulveda, 43, was struck by the SUV, and the driver kept going without rendering aid.

Sepulveda died from his injuries.

A Crime Stoppers report states that vehicle parts from the scene and surveillance footage from a nearby gas station showed that the suspect vehicle was possibly a 2010-2015 Mercedes-Benz ML63 AMG SUV.

Once identified, the driver may face charges of failure to stop and render aid resulting in death.

Anyone with information about the driver is asked to contact Crime Stoppers, who may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to a felony arrest in the crime.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

