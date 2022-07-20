Anonymous tips lead to suspect accused of robbing man at gunpoint

Jonathan Roberts has been charged with aggravated robbery, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

SAN ANTONIO – A suspect accused of robbing a man at gunpoint on the Northeast Side has been arrested, according to records.

An arrest warrant affidavit states Jonathan Roberts, 31, was the suspect seen in surveillance video from the May 24 robbery at a business near Interstate 35 and Rittiman Road.

San Antonio police said that Roberts approached a man and told him he had a gun and he was going to shoot him. Roberts demanded that the man give him all his belongings, the affidavit states.

The man handed over his property and Roberts fled the scene, police said.

Last week, San Antonio police released surveillance images from the incident and asked for the public’s help in identifying the robber.

The affidavit states that several anonymous tips named Roberts as the suspect. The victim later identified Roberts as the robber, police said.

Records show Roberts was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated robbery. His bond is set at $75,000.

