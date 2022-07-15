San Antonio police searching for man who robbed person at gunpoint

San Antonio police are searching for a man who they say robbed another man at gunpoint at 8 p.m. on May 24 at a business near Interstate 35 and Rittiman Road.

Police said the victim was walking to his vehicle when the robber approached him at 8 p.m. on May 24 at a business near Interstate 35 and Rittiman Road.

Surveillance footage captured the alleged robber and he was seen wearing a black Nike cap, red Nike shirt and black pants.

Police are asking anyone with information about the man to contact the police at 210-207-0300.

