SAPD searches for suspect after stabbing on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was stabbed on the city’s West Side late Thursday night.

Officers were called around 10:45 p.m. to the 1100 block of Culebra Road, not far from North Zarzamora Street and Woodlawn Lake after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, a man in his 40s said he was stabbed in the neck when another man approached him and tried to rob him. The victim made his way to a fire station, where he called for help, police said.

The man told police he had previously left a restaurant and was simply walking down the street when the attack happened. He refused to be taken to the hospital, but eventually relented, police said.

So far, no arrests have been made. Police did not offer a description of the suspect. SAPD also did not say what, if anything was stolen.