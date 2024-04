San Antonio police investigate a shooting at an apartment complex on Loop 410 near Wurzbach Road on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a man who showed up at an apartment and shot a woman as she opened the door.

The shooting happened at around 11:20 p.m. Thursday at an apartment complex on Loop 410 near Wurzbach Road on the Northwest Side.

Police said the man went to an apartment and fired several shots at the woman. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The man ran off before police arrived.

The shooting is under investigation.

