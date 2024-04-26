Man shot, killed while leaving basketball court on South Side

A man was shot and killed while leaving an indoor basketball court in the 100 block of Topeka Boulevard on Friday, April 26, 2024.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot and killed while leaving an indoor basketball court on the South Side overnight.

San Antonio police said the shooting happened at around 12:15 a.m. on Friday in the 100 block of Topeka Boulevard, near South Presa Street.

Police said a man in his mid-20s was leaving Brook’s Inner City Sports when he was shot multiple times in the parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said a sedan sped off after the shots were fired. No further information about the shooter was released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.