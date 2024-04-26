Woman shot by group while checking on noise outside, police say

San Antonio police are searching for a group of minors who shot a woman in the 4900 block of Gus Eckert Road on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a group of minors who shot a woman on the Northwest Side on Thursday night.

The shooting happened at around 9:40 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 4900 block of Gus Eckert Road, not far from Fredericksburg and Huebner roads.

Recommended Videos

Police said a man and a woman in their 30s walked outside after hearing someone possibly burglarizing vehicles in the parking lot.

Four minors inside a car jumped out and started shooting, police said.

The woman was hit in her back. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition, and the man was not injured.

Police said the minors fled in a vehicle.