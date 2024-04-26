75º
Woman shot by group while checking on noise outside, police say

The woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: SAPD, Crime, Northwest Side
San Antonio police are searching for a group of minors who shot a woman in the 4900 block of Gus Eckert Road on Thursday, April 25, 2024. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a group of minors who shot a woman on the Northwest Side on Thursday night.

The shooting happened at around 9:40 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 4900 block of Gus Eckert Road, not far from Fredericksburg and Huebner roads.

Police said a man and a woman in their 30s walked outside after hearing someone possibly burglarizing vehicles in the parking lot.

Four minors inside a car jumped out and started shooting, police said.

The woman was hit in her back. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition, and the man was not injured.

Police said the minors fled in a vehicle.

Rebecca Salinas is an award-winning digital journalist who joined KSAT in 2019. She reports on a variety of topics for KSAT 12 News.

