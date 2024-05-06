Plan ahead for downtown traffic this weekend with 2 Luke Combs shows at Alamodome, other events

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio is asking downtown visitors to plan ahead on Friday and Saturday due to several big events taking place, including two Luke Combs concerts at the Alamodome.

Traffic delays are possible as Combs’ two performances on his “Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old” Tour are expected to attract sellout crowds of more than 40,000 people, according to a news release from the Alamodome.

The country superstar will perform on Friday and Saturday:

On Friday , the North H-E-B Plaza will open for merchandise shopping, food and drinks at 3 p.m. and Alamodome doors will open at 5 p.m. The performance will start at 5:40 p.m. Combs will be joined by Cody Jinks, Charles Wesley Godwin, Hailey Whitters and The Wilder Blue.

On Saturday, the Luke Combs Bootleggers Tailgate at North H-E-B Plaza will open at 3 p.m. and doors will open at 5 p.m. The performance will start at 5:40 p.m. Combs will be joined by Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Drew Parker and Colby Acuff.

“City of San Antonio officials advise concert goers to arrive downtown very early for the concerts,” a news release states.

Nearby, the San Antonio Asian Festival will take place on Saturday at La Villita and the Texas Eats Food Festival will take place on Saturday afternoon at Smoke BBQ, at 501 E. Crockett St.

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, The Nostalgia Con will take place at the Henry B. González Convention Center. The ‘90s- and ‘00s-themed event includes artists, vendors and celebrity guests, including a reunion of the cast of the “Pokémon” anime series.

Also on Friday and Saturday, The Children’s Ballet of San Antonio will bring the magical ball of “Cinderella” to the Majestic Theatre. The show will feature a cast of 200 young Children’s Ballet of San Antonio artists.

Park & Ride

VIA’s Park & Ride service will be available for the Luke Combs concert on both days, starting at 3 p.m.

The service will be available to and from the Crossroads Park & Ride, 151 Crossroads Blvd., and Randolph Transit Center, 400 I-35 North.

The fare is $2.60 roundtrip, or $1.30 each way. Discounts are available to children aged 5-13, senior citizens, military members, Medicare recipients, people with disabilities and students with valid ID. Children 4 and younger are free when accompanied by an adult.

Riders can purchase tickets on the VIA goMobile+ app, at Park & Ride locations or any customer service center. Click here for more information.

Street closures

If you’re planning on parking west of Interstate 37 and walking to the Alamodome, there is a major street closure to know about.

The northbound lanes of South Alamo Street between Market Street and Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard are currently closed, and pedestrian access at the Alamo and Chavez intersection is limited.

Drivers who need to head north can take westbound Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard to northbound St. Mary’s or Presa streets, and then proceed to Market Street.

Parking

Here is a list of city-owned parking garages in the area:

Houston Street Garage at 111 College St.

Convention Center Garage at 850 E. Commerce St.

Martinez Lot at S. Alamo and Martinez streets.

S. Alamo Lot at 418 S. Alamo St.

Cesar Chavez GSA Lot at 700 E. Cesar Chavez Blvd.

Houston/Nolan Lot at E. Houston and Elm streets.

City Tower Garage at 100 N. Main Ave.

For more information on transportation and traffic, including alerts, travel times and maps, view KSAT’s traffic page.