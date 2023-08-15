Country music superstar Luke Combs to perform in San Antonio in 2024

FILE - Luke Combs performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 11, 2022. Comb's latest album, "Growin' Up," releases Friday, July 1. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

SAN ANTONIO – Country music icon Luke Combs will be in San Antonio next May as part of his upcoming Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour.

Combs will be performing at the Alamodome on May 10 and 11.

Cody Jinks, Charles Wesley Godwin, Hailey Whitters and The Wilder Blue will join Combs for the Aug. 10 performance and Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Drew Parker and Colby Acuff will perform on Aug. 11.

The Bootleggers pre-sale will begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 23. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 25.

To receive an opportunity to purchase pre-sale access for the tour, you have to sign up for the Bootleggers presale registration by 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19. Registration does not guarantee tickets.

Fans are randomly selected to get access to the sale. Those not selected are put on the waitlist — both groups will be notified by email the day prior to the sale.

The country star will also be performing at the NRG Stadium in Houston next August based on the tour dates listed on Combs’ website.

Combs, who made history earlier this year with his 15th consecutive No. 1 hit, has been getting a lot of play on social media for his cover of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car.”

The Alamodome announced the concerts live on Instagram on Tuesday morning after teasing that a major concert announcement was coming.