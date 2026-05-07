💐Mother’s Day weekend comes into focus

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler, small chance of a shower
FRIDAY EVENING/NIGHT: Best chance for storms, severe weather possible
SATURDAY: Rain early, then afternoon clearing
MOTHER’S DAY: Mostly sunny and HOT, small shot at storms by evening
FORECAST
TODAY
Yesterday’s cold front has left us with lower humidity and cooler temperatures. We’ll start in the mid-60s and end up in the low-70s this afternoon. Expect mostly cloudy skies and only a small shot at a shower (20%).
RAIN CHANCES FRIDAY, EARLY SATURDAY
An upper-level low will help generate storms late Friday afternoon. Storms will initially develop near the Rio Grande and then push east toward San Antonio Friday evening and overnight Friday. While widespread severe weather is not anticipated, strong storms are possible. This activity will continue into early Saturday morning, before moving east of the area by midday. Expect clearing skies, with lower humidity Saturday afternoon.
MOTHER’S DAY
We’ll see plenty of sunshine on Sunday, which will send temperatures soaring. Low-90s are in the forecast by the afternoon. Most of the day will be quiet, however, a front is forecast to arrive by the evening. A storm or two may develop along the front. Rain chances sit at 20%.
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.