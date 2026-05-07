💐Mother’s Day weekend comes into focus

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler, small chance of a shower

FRIDAY EVENING/NIGHT: Best chance for storms, severe weather possible

SATURDAY: Rain early, then afternoon clearing

MOTHER’S DAY: Mostly sunny and HOT, small shot at storms by evening

FORECAST

TODAY

Yesterday’s cold front has left us with lower humidity and cooler temperatures. We’ll start in the mid-60s and end up in the low-70s this afternoon. Expect mostly cloudy skies and only a small shot at a shower (20%).

Today's Forecast (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

RAIN CHANCES FRIDAY, EARLY SATURDAY

An upper-level low will help generate storms late Friday afternoon. Storms will initially develop near the Rio Grande and then push east toward San Antonio Friday evening and overnight Friday. While widespread severe weather is not anticipated, strong storms are possible. This activity will continue into early Saturday morning, before moving east of the area by midday. Expect clearing skies, with lower humidity Saturday afternoon.

An upper-level low will help generate storms late Friday night into early Saturday. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

MOTHER’S DAY

We’ll see plenty of sunshine on Sunday, which will send temperatures soaring. Low-90s are in the forecast by the afternoon. Most of the day will be quiet, however, a front is forecast to arrive by the evening. A storm or two may develop along the front. Rain chances sit at 20%.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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