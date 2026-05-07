Celebrate Mother’s Day in San Antonio with these brunches, events

Mother’s Day is around the corner, and San Antonio restaurants are rolling out special brunches and events to celebrate.

SAN ANTONIO – Mother’s Day is around the corner, and San Antonio restaurants are rolling out special brunches and events to celebrate.

Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 10. Some places require reservations, so be sure to book in advance!

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Here are some of the ways you can treat mom this weekend:

Ácenar HotMex & Cool Bar: The restaurant will have a brunch from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Mother’s Day at 146 E. Houston St., along the River Walk.

The meal is $65 for adults and $35 for children. There will also be a happy hour from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., featuring discounted cocktails and food.

Bakery Lorraine: The bakery will offer a variety of festive desserts to celebrate Mother’s Day. Some desserts include “Mother’s Sweet Escape” cookie tray, a “Maman Chérie Box” and a fruit frangipane. Pre-orders are available for submission now through Monday, May 4.

Customers can pick up their orders on Saturday, May 9, and Sunday, May 10.

Clementine: The Castle Hills restaurant, located at 2195 NW Military Highway, will host its annual Festive Mother’s Day High Tea from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 9.

Tickets are $75 per person. To make a reservation, click here.

Corinne San Antonio: Located inside the Plaza San Antonio Hotel & Spa, 555 S. Alamo St., will offer guests a brunch buffet, a mimosa station and a photo-op from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mother’s Day. The brunch includes an ice sculpture and seafood display, a custom omelet, carving and crepe-making station and more.

The brunch is priced at $75 for adults and $17 for children. To make a reservation, click here.

Dean’s Steak and Seafood: Located inside the Kimpton Santo San Antonio-Riverwalk, 431 S. Alamo St., customers can enjoy dinner specials, live music and more from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mother’s Day.

Customers can purchase two glasses of Taittinger champagne for $40 or a bouquet of flowers for the table for $25. To make a reservation, click here.

Gallery on the Park: The restaurant, located inside The St. Anthony Hotel, 300 E. Travis St., will have a three-course prix fixe brunch from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mother’s Day. The menu will feature melon poke and butter-poached lobster benedict, along with traditional brunch dishes.

The meal is $65 per guest, and reservations are required. Guests can also receive a $10 valet parking with validation when dining. To make a reservation, click here.

Jingu House: The restaurant, located at the Japanese Tea Garden, will offer a Mother’s Day brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 10.

Buffet prices for adults are $65 and for children 12 and under is $25. Reservations are encouraged as seating is limited.

Jots: The restaurant, located inside The Gunter Hotel, 205 East Houston, will serve crafted specials, including crab royal, steak and fries, chicken schnitzel and toffee reserve on Mother’s Day.

Guests can also enjoy live music from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Reservations are encouraged and can be scheduled through here.

La Cascada Table and Bar: Located inside Tapatio Springs Hill Country Resort, 1 Resort Way in Boerne, guests can enjoy a brunch that will feature chef-inspired favorites, seasonal dishes and desserts on Mother’s Day.

The brunch costs $78 per adult and $30 per child. To make a reservation, click here.

La Cosecha Mexican Table: The restaurant, located at 505 Business, N Interstate 35 Frontage Road in New Braunfels, will offer a Mother’s Day brunch menu from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. From Saturday, May 9 through Sunday, May 10.

The menu will include huevos divorciados, grilled oysters, snapper crudo and more. Reservations can be made online or by calling the restaurant at 830-358-7511.

La Panaderia: The bakery and cafe will celebrate Mother’s Day by offering a Heart Mousse pastry for $9.50, a special edition mini concha for $3.20 and its full brunch menu until 4 p.m. on May 10.

La Panaderia will also offer the first 50 mothers dining at any location on May 7 and May 10 a complimentary mimosa.

Maverick Texas Brasserie: From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mother’s Day, there will be a buffet led by Executive Chef Ed Ebert featuring French-Texas fusion dishes.

The restaurant is located at 710 S. St Mary’s St. To make a reservation, click here.

McAdoo’s Seafood Co. & Oyster Bar: The restaurant, located at 196 N Castell Ave. in New Braunfels, will offer a Mother’s Day menu that will feature crab cake egg benedict, seafood salad and more from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mother’s Day.

Reservations can be made through here or by calling the restaurant at 830-629-3474.

Paris Baguette: The bakery, located inside The Gunter Hotel, will offer a collection of desserts now through Mother’s Day. Some desserts include strawberry soft cream heart cake, triple chocolate strawberry fraisier and lemon citrus fresh roll cake.

Smashin Crab: From Friday, May 8, through Monday, May 11, all three San Antonio locations will have a Mother’s Day special. The $50 “Combo for a Queen,” a limited-time boil, contains a queen crab cluster, a half-pound of shrimp, a half-pound of crawfish, sausage and vegetables.

Springhouse Café: Located inside the Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Villas, 9800 Hyatt Resort Drive, the restaurant will have a special holiday brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mother’s Day. The menu will feature pancakes, seafood, smoked prime rib and more.

The meal is $95 for adults and $35 for children between 6 and 12 years old. Children ages 5 and younger eat free. For more information and to make a reservation, click here.

Tenfold Rooftop: The restaurant, located inside the Kimpton Santo San Antonio-Riverwalk, will offer personalized specials and live music from noon to 10 p.m. on Mother’s Day.

Tenfold Rooftop will offer a “Mom’s Moment” package for $150, which includes a bouquet of roses, four chocolate-covered strawberries, a bottle of bubbles and complimentary valet. The rooftop bar and restaurant will also offer a “Mom-osa Kit” for $30 and a bouquet of flowers for $25. Click here to make a reservation.

The Jerk Shack: The restaurant will offer a three-course dine-in only menu for $45 for mothers from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mother’s Day. The menu includes a choice of starter, a daily chef’s special and a dessert.

Zocca Cuisine d’Italia: The restaurant inside The Westin Riverwalk, 420 W. Market St., is hosting a guided bouquet-making class to celebrate Mother’s Day. The event, hosted by The Dried Wildflower, is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 9.

Tickets are $45 for children and younger adults and $65 for adults. Guests will receive a custom dried floral bouquet to take home, a welcome drink and charcuterie bites. To purchase tickets, click here.

The restaurant will also host a brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mother’s Day, with dishes include smoked sausage and gouda quiches and Fruity Pebbles mini waffles. To make a reservation, click here.

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